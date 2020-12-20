Earlier this year, Liv Morgan returned to Monday Night RAW and objected to the kayfabe marriage between Lana and Lashley, revealing that Lana was her secret lover. The angle continued into the Royal Rumble match where both women eliminated each other. However, by February, the storyline was abruptly dropped.

Lana recently hinted at the possibility of WWE revisiting the storyline with Liv "at some point" in the future.

In an interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes and SPORF, Liv echoed Lana's thoughts, stating she would love to be Lana's on-screen lover.

"Me personally, I would love to touch on that story again," said Morgan. "Because I think it's so important just to show not different people but, you know, 'Hey, maybe I love this girl,' you know, like, I think it's important just to show that."

Liv said although she doesn't have a clue if WWE is planning to bring back the storyline, she would be in favor of being paired up with Lana once again.

"But I don't think you ever can ever say never in WWE. I think anything and everything is open to being visited again. Is that happening? I have no idea. But would I like it? For sure. But it was a very crazy experience."

When asked about the mixed crowd reactions to the Lana-Lashley wedding segment in January, Liv said it was expected since the WWE Universe expects real storylines and a portion of them were not buying Liv and Lana -- two straight women in real life -- as being lovers.

"I think it was definitely split half and half and I think that's because… I think people today, they want real representation," she said. "They want like… Characters are characters, but they want people that are really maybe experiencing these things to represent these characters."

Liv continued, "So I feel like, in that aspect, maybe it didn't go over so well towards some people that felt like Lana's secret lover could have been someone else that was maybe really into women, you know, but then on the other spectrum, this was my re-debut after like eight months off. So people were excited to see me and they were happy for me. But there was definitely that split with the audience, people that were loving it and people that didn't like it."

It should be highlighted that Liv was moved over to Friday Night SmackDown during the WWE Draft back in October. For WWE to revisit the storyline, one of the two Superstars might have to switch brands.