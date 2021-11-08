WWE Superstar Liv Morgan took to social media tonight to reveal that she got a chance to reunite with her former Riott Squad teammate Ruby Soho (fka Ruby Riott).

Liv tweeted, “Just crossed paths with @realrubysoho at the airport.”

Ruby Soho also commented about their mini-reunion.

Soho wrote, “I’m still in shock. The most amazing surprise.”

Ruby Soho was released from WWE in June and made her AEW debut in September at the All Out pay-per-view. As noted tonight, Soho will be facing Alex Shelley at Beyond Wrestling’s “Fete Forever” show on December 5.

As previously reported, Liv Morgan will be part of the RAW Women’s Team for Survivor Series. The other team members are Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley, Carmella, and Queen Zelina.

Below you can see their tweets along with comments from WWE producer Shane Helms and WWE Superstar Bayley.

