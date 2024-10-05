Liv Morgan Details Her Journey To WWE Stardom

Current WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is one of the biggest names in WWE today, but many fans who have followed her journey know the lengthy road the star took to reach the top.

Morgan recently looked back at her journey into pro wrestling while she sat down for an interview with "Rosenburg Wrestling."

"I grew up with four older brothers and they loved WWE, and they took me to WWE, and I just fell in love with it," Morgan recalled.

She then described the household she grew up in as "chaotic" and claimed that WWE became her safe space. When she was asked who she watched growing up, the "WWE Raw" star named several Attitude Era stars, including Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Lita, whom she called stars from "The Glory Days."

Morgan further recalled working at a Hooters after dropping out of high school, which she doesn't recommend. She revealed that her mother's illness led to her missing out on several school days after which she was told that she would have to repeat a grade, which she didn't want to do. Morgan stated she later got her GED shortly before starting her job at Hooters. Interestingly, the job led her to meet Joe DeFranco who happened to train Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

