Liv Morgan Details Her Journey To WWE Stardom
Current WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is one of the biggest names in WWE today, but many fans who have followed her journey know the lengthy road the star took to reach the top.
Morgan recently looked back at her journey into pro wrestling while she sat down for an interview with "Rosenburg Wrestling."
"I grew up with four older brothers and they loved WWE, and they took me to WWE, and I just fell in love with it," Morgan recalled.
She then described the household she grew up in as "chaotic" and claimed that WWE became her safe space. When she was asked who she watched growing up, the "WWE Raw" star named several Attitude Era stars, including Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Lita, whom she called stars from "The Glory Days."
Morgan further recalled working at a Hooters after dropping out of high school, which she doesn't recommend. She revealed that her mother's illness led to her missing out on several school days after which she was told that she would have to repeat a grade, which she didn't want to do. Morgan stated she later got her GED shortly before starting her job at Hooters. Interestingly, the job led her to meet Joe DeFranco who happened to train Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
Morgan wanted to 'save' her family by getting into pro wrestling
Despite picking up the job at Hooters and finishing her GED, Liv Morgan said that wrestling was always in the back of her mind.
"That was my 11-11 wish," Morgan said. "That was my pipe dream; like I'm gonna grow up and I'm gonna be in the WWE and I'm gonna save my family."
Morgan then briefly noted how her family was in a "crazy cycle" of violence, which led her to believe that people in her position couldn't make it to the WWE. She recalled training at Joe DeFranco's gym, which largely consisted of professional athletes, and claimed that she had never worked harder before in her life. DeFranco assessed her and eventually put together a training montage for her to see her progression which they sent to WWE.
"They were like, 'Unfortunately, you guys just missed a tryout but if you keep training, we have a tryout in six months,'" she recalled.
They then worked out every day while she was working for Hooters every night to prepare for the tryout. Morgan ultimately debuted in "NXT," which she described in the past as an overwhelming feeling.
