WWE's Liv Morgan Reflects On 'Overwhelming' Debut, Early Days In NXT

Liv Morgan entered her first-ever match in WWE as a local competitor under the name Marley, where she competed against Eva Marie before being introduced as a member of the "NXT" roster. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Morgan went into detail about her initial start in "NXT" and explained how early on, she put a tremendous amount of pressure on herself to perform.

"It was overwhelming. I thought because I was a fan, I'd be great right away and because I loved it so much but it was so hard for me. I was very bad for a very, very, very long time and also I feel like I put a lot of pressure on myself cause like I'm going to save my family you know, like I'm going to make it to WWE and I'm going to change their lives and so I have all this pressure on me," she said. "It's taking me so long to catch on but eventually, I finally improved and then steady improvement and then it was a journey. It was hard; it was much harder than I thought."

Morgan has wrestled in WWE for nearly a decade after her rocky start in the business. She found success being apart of the Riott Squad on the main roster before breaking out as a singles competitor, leading her to win her first ever WWE Women's Championship in 2022. Morgan has another shot at becoming the Women's World Champion as she will battle Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring for the title.

