Another WWE NXT Star Booked For GCW-Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XII

What started as Drew Gulak's riff on the Blackpool Combat Club, has begun to actually turn into something of a fight camp. No Quarter Catch Crew is sending a representative to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, following group leader Charlie Dempsey's previous two showings at the MMA-wrestling hybrid show.

Advertisement

Barnett took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the Catch Crew's Myles Borne will be competing at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XII against Royce Isaacs, the man who defeated Dempsey at the last Bloodsport event. Dempsey will also be competing at the event, facing MLW star AKIRA. Borne's announcement comes hot off the heels of the announcement that "WWE NXT" star Karmen Petrovic will compete at the November 24 event. Petrovic will be facing Japanese star Sumie Sakai at the event in White Eagle Hall in Newark, NJ. The show will be a cross-promotional event, as AEW's MVP will compete in the main event, taking on Barnett. AEW's Marina Shafir will also be there, meaning representatives of both the Blackpook Combat Club and the No Quarter Catch Crew will be competing at the event.

Advertisement

It should be of no surprise that another member of the No Quarter Catch Crew would find their way to Bloodsport. Perhaps driven by a sense of revenge... Revenge may be on the mind of Borne but only thing on Royce Isaacs' mind is to show this newcomer what no quater truly means.... pic.twitter.com/vFsLwidngJ — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) November 19, 2024

This will mark the first GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport event since WWE announced the new WWE ID program, which has seen contracts distributed to numerous independent talent over the past few weeks, many of which happen during independent shows, to the surprise of the new WWE ID recruits. The program provides a revenue stream for wrestlers WWE is interested in signing, but don't feel are quite ready to join the company yet.