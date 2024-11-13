WWE NXT Star Set For Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XII

GCW has announced that this year's Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XII will feature a "WWE NXT" star, who will face off against a veteran Japanese wrestler.

Josh Barnett announced on his X that WWE star Karmen Petrovic will face off against Sumie Sakai at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XII later this month. Sakai, an ROH legend, has wrestled for over 25 years in various promotions in Japan and the US.

Advertisement

"One wrestler's skills as a Kareteka have been the backbone of what has made her successful in her short time in the Pro Wrestling ring. One wrestler's skills as a Judoka brought her to the realm of Pro Wrestling and MMA, throwing and armbarring many on the way to carving out a reputation as one of the best. A young blood looks to make a name for herself off the power of her kicks, while a seasoned veteran steps into the ring to show a youngster what it takes to be a top class Pro Wrestler. Karmen Petrovic vs Sumie Sakai at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XII," said Barnett in his post.

One wrestler's skills as a Kareteka have been the backbone of what has made her successful in her short time in the Pro Wrestling ring. One wrestler's skills as a Judoka brought her to the realm of Pro Wrestling and MMA, throwing and armbarring many on the way to carving out a... pic.twitter.com/r1htW9QVge — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) November 13, 2024

Advertisement

Petrovic, who has experience in mixed martial arts, will be wrestling in a Bloodsport event for the first time, while Sakai last wrestled at Bloodsport in 2019.

Another "NXT" star who will be a part of the show on November 24 is Charlie Dempsey, who will face off against Akira. Dempsey, the son of William Regal, has taken part in the last two editions of Bloodsport, which were both held earlier this year. Also on the card are the likes of TNA Wrestling's Josh Alexander, Mike Bailey, and Masha Slamovich, AEW star Marina Shafir, and Barnett himself, who will face MVP, in what will be the AEW star's first match in two years.

The previous edition of Bloodsport, held in July, featured several WWE stars apart from the aforementioned Dempsey, with the likes of the Creed brothers and Shayna Baszler wrestling at the event.