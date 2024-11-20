Nathan Frazer Bests Eddy Thorpe To Qualify For WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge

Nathan Frazer overcame Eddy Thorpe in the third qualifier for the Iron Survivor Challenge at "WWE NXT" Deadline. Last week's "NXT" saw both Je'Von Evans and Wes Lee claim the first spots in the stipulation bout, pitting five against one another for 25 minutes with a shot at the NXT Championship on the line.

Advertisement

This week's show kicked off with Frazer versus Thorpe for the next spot, with added pressure for the former as NXT Tag Team Champion drawing prospective challengers Gallus, OTM, The Family, T n' T, No Quarter Catch Crew, and Hank Walker & Tank Ledger ringside to watch proceedings. None of the teams would get involved in the match, a fair back-and-forth between the competitors that ended with a flash-finish; Thorpe driving Frazer into the ring apron, only to be caught in a neckbreaker as he took the action back into the ring, allowing for Frazer to land a Phoenix Splash for the pinfall.

He didn't have much time to celebrate his victory, however, with the teams on the outside already brawling with one another spilling into the ring and dragging Frazer and Axiom into the melee. Each of the tag competitors are out to make a message on account of "NXT" General Manager Ava calling on them to stake their claim, so Frazer will have more than the Iron Survivor Challenge to consider at present.

Advertisement