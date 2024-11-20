Two More Women Qualify For Iron Survivor Challenge At WWE NXT Deadline

Last week, Sol Ruca solidified her spot in the 2024 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge with a win over former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. This week on "WWE NXT," two more women followed suit.

In the first women's qualifier of the evening, Jaida Parker took on "La Primera" Stephanie Vaquer, with the former asserting early control. Toward the end of the bout, however, Parker became distracted by the unexpected arrival of Lola Vice, equipped with a brick in her hand. Vaquer seized this moment to kick Parker in the face, before following up with a package backbreaker for the win.

Elsewhere, the recently-debuted Zaria (formerly known as Delta) battled No Quarter Catch Crew's Wren Sinclair. Zaria's strength came into play early on as she laid out Sinclair with a pair of suplexes. Sinclair held a brief advantage after her stablemate Charlie Dempsey distracted Zaria on the outside, but in the end, it wasn't enough to overcome the giant spear and F5 that followed.

With the additions of Vaquer and Zaria, only two spots remain open in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. On tonight's "NXT," Kelani Jordan expressed interest in facing Giulia in a fourth qualifier next week. As of now, that match has yet to be finalized.

The third annual Iron Survivor Challenges will take place at "NXT" Deadline, which emanates from Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 7. In 2022, Roxanne Perez made history as the inaugural winner of the women's match iteration. Last year saw Blair Davenport emerge victorious by outscoring the likes of Fallon Henley, Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, and Kelani Jordan.