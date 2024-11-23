AEW Star Defends Supernatural Characters Like WWE's Bray Wyatt: 'Wrestling Is Fantasy'

Pro wrestling has always touted the line between realism and fantasy, but some acts like Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker take things far into the Supernatural element and still become successful. However, not everyone appreciates fantasy in their wrestling, while they've mostly been praised, some fans are criticizing the Wyatt Sicks act online, but according to AEW's Peter Avalon, fantasy characters are exactly why he fell in love with pro wrestling.

"Wrestling is fantasy in itself," Avalon explained during a recent interview on the "Power and Glory" podcast. The AEW star then argued that gritty brutal realism should be able to exist opposite on the same show with campy fantasy as well. "I think it absolutely can, it's just how you tell the story."

Avalon looked back at Wyatt's final run in WWE, and claimed that it was amazing to him, noting that the late star had his own universe within the "universe" of WWE. "Not everything hit – I thought – as well as it should, but tons of stuff hit better than it might have, you know, it was incredible – an incredible fantasy," he noted.

"I love it when it's complete bulls**t, I love it, I loved Undertaker being magic, you know, I loved Kane being able to control Hellfire," Avalon recalled. The AEW further explained that fantasy has it's place in wrestling, and pointed out how he believes that wrestling is stupid and silly in a positive way, noting that all the wrestling he's loved has been fun and campy.

