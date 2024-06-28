The Undertaker Recalls Creative Discussions With Late WWE Star Bray Wyatt

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has reflected on the conversations and creative advice he shared with late WWE star Bray Wyatt.

"The Deadman" and Wyatt weren't featured on-screen together very often, but had some impactful moments with each other such as going one-on-one at WrestleMania 31, as well as taking out LA Knight on the 30 years of "WWE Raw" celebration episode. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," The Undertaker went into detail about the similarities between himself and Wyatt while also remembering his presence both inside and outside of the ring.

Advertisement

"He was like me, in a sense that he was doing things that was different than what everybody else was doing, just like I was doing things that was different when I came up. He was just basically asking me a lot of times how I handled that, how I presented ideas, you know, how I presented ideas to opponents and things like that. He was just like a sponge and wanted to learn and know more ... such a tragedy, man. He had so much to offer and not just to the wrestling business but just as a human being. He was just a really kind soul."

The Undertaker explained that he had the privilege of knowing Wyatt as well as his real-life brother Bo Dallas at a young age and watched them grow into the stars that they became. He specifically mentioned Wyatt, who was able to transform into the several characters he developed, and wishes he would have been able to further explore what he had created when he returned in 2022.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.