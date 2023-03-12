The Undertaker Praises Bray Wyatt's Dedication To His WWE Character

On the 30th anniversary episode of "WWE Raw," The Undertaker returned for a segment involving Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. Toward the end of the segment, "The Deadman" whispered something in Wyatt's ear — but what did he say?

In a new interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, The Undertaker revealed that the moment was between him and Wyatt. However, he admitted that something meaningful was said, but if he wanted the world to know what it was, he'd have said it on the microphone. That said, the veteran stated that he's a big fan of Wyatt as the spooky superstar is thoughtful when it comes to character work.

"He is kind of a throwback. He is developing the character and making everything make sense, which I really appreciate." In the same interview, 'Taker criticized modern wrestlers for not living their gimmicks enough, especially on social media, so his praise for Wyatt is notable. According to "The Deadman," he was happy to work with Wyatt again as he feels that he understands the "storytelling aspect" of the business while reiterating Wyatt's commitment to attention to detail and ensuring everything makes sense.

Wyatt has also commented on the "Raw 30" segment, revealing that it was a gratifying moment for him. Furthermore, much like The Undertaker, Wyatt intends on keeping the words they shared a secret. At the same time, he also reported that the pair have had many significant reactions throughout the years, as 'Taker has been a source of guidance and advice behind the scenes.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport with an h/t to Wrestling INC.