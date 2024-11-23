Eric Bischoff Explains Why Former WCW Star Disco Inferno Deserves More Credit

Few figures in '90s pro wrestling evoke as much nostalgia and debate as Disco Inferno. Known for his flamboyant dance moves and comedic persona, he remains a divisive figure among fans, celebrated by some for his entertainment value and criticized by others for his in-ring abilities and negative commentary towards the current generation.

Recently, former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his "83 Weeks" podcast to shed light on the often-overlooked contributions of Glenn Gilbertti, better known as Disco Inferno, during his time in WCW. Bischoff expressed admiration for Disco's unique ability to entertain and connect with fans.

"There was value in Disco Inferno. I enjoyed his position on the roster, and I think Kevin Sullivan did too. He had a lot of value. He's a very smart, creative guy. He doesn't get nearly enough credit because that obnoxious, overbearing Disco character still resonates with people today and overshadows how Glenn Gilbertti really is," said Bischoff.

Bischoff further elaborated on how Disco Inferno embraced his role within the company, drawing parallels to AJ Styles' journey in TNA.

"AJ Styles had to go through much [of] the same thing. You know, when he was Ric Flair's protege, AJ hated that, absolutely hated it. When I hooked him up with the Claire Lynch story, oh my god, he hated it. But he did it. He worked really hard at it. He committed to it. He learned how to become a character," recalled Bischoff.

This commitment to character development, Bischoff argues, is a testament to Disco's talent and work ethic, often underestimated by fans who remember him more for his flamboyant persona than his contributions to the industry.

Disco Inferno remains a controversial figure, often criticizing today's wrestling landscape and commenting on what is driving fans away from the sport.

