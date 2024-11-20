Bully Ray Addresses AEW's Use Of November Rain For Full Gear Hype Video

The spirit of ECW was running through the final moments of the November 16 "AEW Collision," as the company aired a lengthy music video detailing all of AEW's stories heading into Full Gear on November 23 to the sound of "November Rain" by Guns 'N Roses, the same way Paul Heyman used the song to hype up ECW's November to Remember events. On "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Bully Ray had a lot to say about the November Rain music video, where he saw both positives and negatives in its usage.

"I'm a big believer in some things, you just don't tamper with, you just don't mess with, you leave it alone because it deserves its own spot in history" Bully said. "I think Tony Khan buying the rights to November Rain is not rebellious at all, it's very un-rebellious. I think him using the video and the song is very unoriginal, however, I liked it. I did not think it was nearly as unique as what Paul Heyman was able to do with November Rain ... but after watching Tony's version of November Rain, the positive that I got from it was this; it told AEW's stories better than AEW tells their own stories."

Bully also said that AEW should consider doing this style of music video before every pay-per-view, as some storylines that have been trickier to follow than others onscreen were able to shine through and make him excited to watch Full Gear. He would round off by saying that while he didn't like AEW "ripping off" ECW, he did like the video as a whole, because he was able to understand the stories much clearer.

