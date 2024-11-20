Backstage Report On How B-Fab Is Being Perceived Backstage In WWE

B-Fab is getting praise backstage in WWE following her triple threat match against Candice LaRae and Bayley in a tournament for the new Women's United States Championship.

Despite the loss, Fightful Select is reporting that many people backstage were happy about the talent getting the opportunity in the ring. The outlet reported there were "a number of staff and talent" watching the triple threat backstage, and B-Fab has "gained a reputation" for working hard to improve her in-ring skills. A producer praised B-Fab to Fightful, and said she is "going above and beyond to make herself as available, useful and versatile as she can."

The Street Profits' manager has been training with Natalya and Tyson Kidd in the New Hart Dungeon, reportedly becoming one of their most frequent visitors. B-Fab wrestled alongside Michin on house shows in the UK at the beginning of November, facing off against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, and Fightful was told she did well enough to get more TV opportunities. Following her loss to Bayley, B-Fab was featured in a backstage segment with Michin, Green, and Niven.

B-Fab was released by WWE in Noveber 2021, a victim of budget cuts in the company. Her departure came just as the stable she was managing, Hit Row, was called up to "WWE SmackDown" in the WWE Draft. Of the stable, B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis are currently the only two left in WWE, with the latter appearing on "WWE NXT." Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is now Swerve Strickland in AEW, and "Top Dolla" AJ Francis is currently wrestling in Memphis. B-Fab and Hit Row, sans Strickland, made their return to WWE in August 2022.

