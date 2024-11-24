WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Says This Wrestling Great Didn't Like The Kliq Riding Together

Wrestlers have been known to form cliques in locker rooms, and the same can be said for practically any sport, but the most famous group of stars who were friends backstage – infamous, if the "Curtain Call" is taken into account – would undoubtedly be "The Kliq," which consisted of Scott Hall, Triple H, Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels, and X-Pac. On a recent "Kliq This," Nash said one wrestling veteran in particular didn't like the men spending time together on the road.

"Bam Bam did not like us, but we always [went to bat for him]," Nash claimed, recalling how the veteran complained to Vince McMahon about them. "When we got back from Europe [Bigelow] says 'Hey man, I just want to say that it's bulls**t that the – you know, we're supposed to be heels and babyface busses, the Kliq? They all just go on one bus because they said 'F**k you guys, we're gonna travel with who we want.'"

Nash then noted how Hall argued that the fans who were following them to house shows were likely aware by now that there was no real animosity between the heels and babyfaces. The veteran further recalled how Hall then convinced McMahon that there was no heat between The Kliq and Bigelow.

"Scott said 'Hey man,' he said. 'I know he don't like us,' Scott said.' 'Motherf**ker can play on my team.'"

