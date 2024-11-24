JBL Discusses Personal Issues WWE Hall Of Famer Eddie Guerrero Helped Him Though

With the recent 19th anniversary of Eddie Guerrero's death, many of his peers have been retelling stories about "Latino Heat" and their relationship with him, but no one has been as vocal recently as his biggest rival, John "Bradshaw" Layfield. JBL recently appeared on the "Something To Wrestle" podcast, where he recalled how Guerrero helped him through his divorce in 2003, amidst their heated feud.

Advertisement

"I'm a pretty private person as far as, you know, my home life and I didn't tell anybody, I didn't tell anybody that I was going through a divorce," JBL recalled, claiming he didn't even tell Vince McMahon but noted that his former boss would find out later and call him personally to apologize for how hard he was pushing him at the time. "I didn't tell anybody and I'm sitting there and Eddie goes 'I need to talk to you.'"

JBL further recalled that he agreed to meet Guerrero for lunch and that they were somewhere in Canada at the time and noted how "Latino Heat" picked up that something was wrong and probed him about it. "And finally, he beat it out of me and I told him and he sat there and talked to me for hours about it," he claimed. JBL further claimed that Guerrero would continuously check up on him and give him Bible scripture to help him deal with it. The veteran then described Guerrero as one of the most unique people he's ever known and claimed that he had an unmatched sense of empathy. "He was there for every single person, never b**tched about his own life."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.