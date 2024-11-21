AEW Dynamite: 11/20/2024 - 3 Things We Loved And Hated

Wrestlers within the pyramid structure of a faction can and often do fall victim to the role in which they're cast, a middleman for the chosen hero to run through before getting the big bad, in this case, Jon Moxley. But that wasn't what befell Claudio Castagnoli tonight as he dismantled Darby Allin. The powerhouse of the group had the opportunity to cement himself as yet another threat by beating someone who has not only enjoyed much success in AEW but has also been positioned as a would-be revolutionary against Moxley's reign, but it was the way it was done that carried across so well. For better or for worse, fans have come to expect Allin to run through figurative and literal brick walls and still find a way to defy belief and score the win. Let's face it, it's an unrealistically overdone trope in wrestling. His match with Castagnoli excelled in defying those expectations, seeing the "Swiss Superman" throwing the "Daredevil" both in the ring and around ringside, swinging him into steel steps and pressing him off of the announcer's desk into the timekeeper's area before Allin rallied himself back into the ring. Tonight, raw perseverance wasn't going to be enough for him, though, as he ran straight into a stiff lariat to the sound of a sizable lady singing.

What separated this well from the main event between Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta was the idea of danger being conveyed by Moxley's Death Riders. If their entire gimmick is that they are for whatever reason technically superior and willing to go furthest to win, then that needs to be reinforced. It's part of why AEW needs to be building compelling and credible babyfaces before pitting them against the faction. There needs to be an element of danger to the group as a whole with Moxley as the crescendo. If you glance at the other side of things, part of the perception issue with Solo Sikoa in WWE was that he was hotshotted into a position vacated by Roman Reigns without having been established as his own core threat – losing countless times and losing any sense of legitimacy in that role long before taking it. It's certainly one meager step in a long journey, but within the bubble of the moment itself, the match between Castagnoli and Allin did well to further the angle and the arcs of the characters within.

Written by Max Everett