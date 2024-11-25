Cody Rhodes Says This Former WWE Star Was 'So Influential' On His Career

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has lavished praise on a WWE legend and current AEW star, stating that the veteran star has had a huge influence on his career.

Rhodes, in a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, was asked about his match at Extreme Rules 2012 with Big Show, aka Paul Wight in AEW, which ended in quite a unique way. The question prompted "The American Nightmare" to pull back the curtain and reveal details about the match.

"It's fun to pull back the curtain on this one now because I do think this person deserves credit for it and didn't get any 'cause so many people thought, 'Oh, maybe that wasn't supposed to happen' — the Big Show. Big Show was so influential in my career and doesn't even realize it because I was going through it when I was going up against him and, man, I'm lucky to have had that experience with him," said Rhodes. "That was his idea, Michael Hayes was right there to say, 'Yep, let's do it,' and it ended up being a very fun moment."

The moment Rhodes is referring to occurred at the end of his Tables Match with Big Show at Extreme Rules in 2012. Rhodes landed a dropkick to Show's leg while he was on the apron, causing Show's feet to break through the table placed ringside, resulting in Rhodes winning the match. The match was for the Intercontinental Championship, and the victory marked the beginning of his second and final reign with the title, which he lost to Christian a month later.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Adrian Hernandez and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.