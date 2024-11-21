Jon Moxley Explains Why AEW Is In A 'Life Or Death' Situation

Since his debut for AEW in 2019, Jon Moxley has built himself a reputation of being the face of the company, as he's often one of the most depended on and loyal competitors on the roster. Anytime AEW seems to be in a pinch or needs a reset, such as a top champion getting injured or when ratings begin to decline, transferring the AEW World Championship to Moxley seems to be CEO Tony Khan's go-to choice for reliability. Despite his success and everything AEW has accomplished in the last five years, Moxley told "TVInsider" why it's a pivotal time for the growth of the organization, and why they can't afford to fail.

"There is no me being in there and losing. Everything is different now. It is life or death. AEW has to be a success. If it's not, the business gets set back another 20 f****n' years. I'm not willing to go through that again. Others who I've known for 15-20 years are not willing to go through that again ... Whatever AEW will become in the future is up to us. Frankly, in five years nothing has been built. We're going to build it right now. There has been no flag. AEW has not really nailed down its identity being a young company, and that's fine."

Moxley continued by acknowledging how powerful the art of wrestling can be, stating that AEW is a place he takes pride in, could be the best company he's ever worked for, but still has the potential of being 10 times better than its current condition.



