CM Punk Would Love To 'Get Hands On' This WWE Great One More Time

When CM Punk returned to WWE last year at Survivor Series, part of the initial excitement of seeing him back in the company was speculating which stars or newer talent he'd get to wrestle, especially those he's never shared the ring with. However, equally as exciting was predicting who Punk could reignite a feud with or issue a rematch towards, mainly those he was unable to defeat the first time around. Some of the "Best in the World's" greatest opponents, such as Randy Orton or Rey Mysterio, definitely come to mind, but there's one obvious answer that even Punk would like to see come to fruition. Speaking on "Cheap Heat," Punk expressed interest in stepping inside the ropes with John Cena one last time, but admitted it depends on the plans for the 16-time World Champion's retirement tour.

"Another guy that I don't want to talk about because he's going to do his own thing. And if I'm a part of that, what a fortunate career I've had. But John [Cena] deserves everything that he wants. I mean, he calls his own shots, is basically what I'm saying. But yeah, I'd love to get hands on him too."

Punk and Cena have had countless matches together, whether its one-on-one or in multi-man contests, but without question their most remembered bout took place at Money in the Bank 2011, when Punk defeated Cena for the WWE Championship in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

