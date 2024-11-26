AEW's Jon Moxley Reveals How 'Banged Up' Bryan Danielson Was Ahead Of WrestleMania 30

It's safe to say few in wrestling know semi-retired AEW star Bryan Danielson better than Jon Moxley, and not just because Moxley was the one that sent Danielson into semi-retirement. After all, the two have been long-time friends, starting on their days in the independent circuit, continuing during their time in WWE, and growing even stronger while they were in AEW, where the two formed the Blackpool Combat Club.

So few would know better than Moxley the tribulations Danielson has gone through in his career, particularly regarding his health, a big reason the former AEW World Champion has decided to wrap up his full-time career. During an interview with "TV Insider," Moxley talked about another time he watched Danielson work through pain; his run to winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 30.

"I don't think people understand how much he has gone through physically," Moxley said. "I remember the run-up to the WrestleMania he headlined. I was with him pretty much every night, and he was banged up. He was getting through it to get there. A lot of people don't understand the actual physical toll this could take on your body. I don't think people knew how much he was suffering. You would never know it by looking at him. I was there and saw and understood what he went through."

No sooner did Danielson capture the title at WrestleMania 30 did he have to give it up, going on hiatus for nearly a year due to nerve damage. Though he briefly returned to the ring in early 2015, and went on to win the Intercontinental Championship soon after, concussion issues would force Danielson to retire for the first time in 2016, leading to a two year hiatus before he was cleared to return.