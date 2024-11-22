Tony Khan Names AEW Full Gear 2024 Match For Which He's Most Excited

AEW President Tony Khan is looking to spice things up this Saturday at Full Gear, as the card features five first-time ever singles matches, including Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley and Mercedes Mone defending her TBS Title against Kris Statlander. However, none of those is the Full Gear match Khan is most excited to see, as he's particularly hyped up for the third match in a trilogy more than a year in the making.

Speaking on "Q101," Khan revealed that he's most looking forward to Orange Cassidy challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship due to their storied history with each other and positive impact on the company over the years.

"Last year, when you look at where the company was, they stepped up at AEW All Out here around Chicago and they had the great main event," Khan said. "Last year at Full Gear, Orange Cassidy recaptured the title. And now looking at how much the company's changed over a year, so much rides on this match. Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley, they're two of the greatest stars since the beginning of the company."

Khan also reminisced about AEW Revolution 2020 in Chicago, an event that saw Moxley win the first of four AEW World Championships and Orange Cassidy wrestle PAC — currently aligned with Moxley as one of his Death Riders — in what is still the most digitally-viewed match in company history. Khan said he's happy to feature two of his most loyal stars at a pay-per-view that's been around since the company's first year on the wrestling scene.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Q101" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.