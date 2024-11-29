Former WWE Divas Champ Kaitlyn Recalls Vince McMahon's Reaction To Accidental Win

Former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn came up during a time when women's wrestling didn't have the kind of opportunities that current stars have been afforded. Wrestlers had to get on the good side of Vince McMahon to get opportunities, but according to her, a mistake she made in a match got her the exposure she needed.

During an interview with "The A2theK Wrestling Show," she recalled how a Battle Royal was scheduled for "NXT" where she was to be eliminated early if Fit Finlay didn't step in and change the ending to put her in a better spot. However, she ended up accidentally eliminating Eve, and since it was live, it couldn't be reversed.

"I don't think at that point I had been part of a really big match like that yet," she said. "When I got back through Gorilla, Vince was laughing — Vince was laughing his ass off, like he was laughing, Eve was crying ... which I understand," Bonin claimed.

Bonin said Finlay was the Agent and Producer of the Divas on the show a year before, and stated that he did a lot for the women. She explained that she found herself in a vulnerable position due to her minimal wrestling experience at the time and credited him for helping her find her way.

"It was still a time where we were fighting for TV time and he helped me so much early on," she claimed. "I respected him so much because I saw how he worked with the women."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The A2theK Wrestling Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.