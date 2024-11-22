Mercedes Mone Responds To AEW Social Media Celebrating Her Birthday On The Wrong Day

On November 17, the AEW social media team delivered special birthday messages to two AEW roster members, one of them being former ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata. The other, however, came with a blunder, as the company initially extended a shoutout toward TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, whose date of birth falls on January 26, instead of the November 17-born Mercedes Martinez. This mistake was eventually corrected, with Martinez receiving her own graphic on X (formerly known as Twitter). On the latest edition of the "Mone Mag" newsletter, Mone shared her reaction to this.

Advertisement

"This week started with a hilarious surprise!" Mone wrote. "I woke up to a flood of birthday messages and was completely confused. Turns out, AEW had posted a happy birthday shoutout for me! For a moment, I felt like I'd slipped into a multiverse—was it really my birthday? I was so tired that I had to double-check Twitter to make sure. Once I figured it out, I couldn't help but laugh. It was such a fun and unexpected way to start the day."

Under the impression of this week being her birthday, Mone noted that AEW colleague Harley Cameron had presented her with "the cutest birthday gift" during a recent training session that also included former WWE star Indi Hartwell. Naturally, Mone informed Cameron that while she appreciated the gesture, her actual birthday wasn't until January.

Advertisement

"Honestly, it meant so much that [Harley] took the time to pick something out for me. She's definitely won me over—consider me a new fan!" Mone wrote. "Moments like these are what make the wrestling community so special."