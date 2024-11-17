Former WWE NXT Women's Champ Trains With Mercedes Mone

It is not uncommon for wrestlers from different promotions to train together, what with wrestling being the small world that it is, but a recent free agent was seen training with two AEW stars, leading some to wonder what the future holds.

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell was photographed posing with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, as well as AEW star Harley Cameron, after a training session. Hartwell was released last week, alongside Tegan Nox; the same period that saw WWE opt to not renew the contract of former WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin.

"Work hard, play hard," Mone wrote in the post on X (formerly Twitter). Not only did Mone train with Hartwell and Cameron, but her many Corgis were also on hand, posing with Mone outside of the ring.

Work hard, play hard pic.twitter.com/bpXMGz8a7U — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) November 17, 2024

Hartwell said that she's doing well now that the shock of her release has subsided. Hartwell had nothing but nice things to say about WWE In her post-release statement, making it clear that she has no intention of going away, and asking fans to stay tuned for her "next chapter."

Mone is currently training to beat Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear on November 23 in Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center. Mone's hired goon Kamille is currently persona non grata to Mone, as she was unable to properly incapacitate Statlander with a car on a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite." Mone has been TBS Champion since May, when she dethroned Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing.