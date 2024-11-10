Indi Hartwell Makes First Public Comment Following WWE Release

It has been approximately a week since Indi Hartwell and several others were shockingly released from WWE. While Tegan Nox was quick to comment on the situation, Hartwell has taken her time. Hartwell took to YouTube on Saturday to talk about life following her release, and to offer her thoughts on her departure.

The nine-minute long video began with Hartwell going through her day, from her morning skincare routine to her workout. In the final three minutes of the video, Hartwell sat at her desk to give her first public comment since her release. "So, a week ago today I was released from my WWE contract," Hartwell began. "It's been a weird week of different feelings and emotions — it's still pretty fresh — but honestly I can say that I'm doing well and I'm feeling good."

While Hartwell had been relatively absent from WWE programming, she had been receiving more air time as Candice LeRae's partner in recent weeks. It was this exposure that led to Hartwell feeling shocked about her departure, but she accepted it. "Honestly, the positive experiences that I had there and all my positive feelings — they outweigh any negative feelings."

Hartwell went on to extend her appreciation to those who have checked on her, and jokingly informed those who didn't that they were on her "naughty list" for the upcoming holiday season. Hartwell promised to speak more on the matter in the upcoming weeks, but has yet to disclose any specific future endeavors.

"I spent five amazing years at WWE and I'm so thankful for my time there," Hartwell concluded in an ending slide. "Just because my journey there is over, doesn't mean you won't still be seeing me. I hope you continue to follow me through this next chapter."

