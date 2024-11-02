Ex-WWE Star Tegan Nox Comments On Release, Ready To 'Show People What They've Missed'

The wrestling world has been abuzz with the news of WWE's most recent round of cuts, which saw the departures of Indi Hartwell, Baron Corbin, and Tegan Nox from the company. Nox broke her silence late Friday evening with a few posts to X (formerly known as Twitter), promising to "show people what they've missed."

Advertisement

Nox, presenting herself on social media under her indie name, Nixon Newell, initially posted a written statement following her release. She acknowledged that circumstances were out of her control, but clarified that she was, and always has been, "ready." Nox ended her statement with the express intent to showcase her talents in the future.

Some things are just out of your control and you can only do as much as you can. Let's clear one thing up though. I'm ready. Ive been ready. Just have to show people what they've missed. — Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE) November 2, 2024

Nox followed up her written sentiments with a separate, more playful post: an image of what looks to be a new t-shirt design in which she's embracing the popular Ghostface character with knife in hand. "Nixon lives on" is written in the fashion of classic slasher movie titles. This echoes her new X bio, which promises the "return" of Nox's Nixon Newell character.

Advertisement

"90 days," Nox captioned the image.

Fans expressed their excitement and support for the next stage in Nox's wrestling career. One X user proclaimed that the "Shiniest wizard will shine again," while another began counting down the days until Nox's 90 day non-compete clause was up.

WWE has yet to disclose the details regarding Nox's release, but it is reported that WWE had "no long-term creative plans" for Nox. It is unclear whether this lack of creative direction was the definitive factor in Nox's departure, but the Welsh wrestler has been largely absent from WWE programming since April 2024. Nox will be released into free agency around February 2025. As of writing, there have been no indications regarding Nox's next promotion.