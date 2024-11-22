WWE Star CM Punk Reportedly Joins Cast Of New SyFy Show Based On Image Comics Series

CM Punk is set to yet again flex his acting chops after being announced to star in another series. Punk was last seen portraying the minor role of Paul for four episodes of "Mayans M.C." Now, according to Variety, Punk is set to join the cast of an upcoming horror series by Syfy based on the Image Comics title "Revival."

The official description of the series states it takes place in rural Wisconsin, where the dead begin rising from their graves, not as zombies but revived, as the title suggests, and the story centers around a murder mystery. Several other cast members have also been announced, including Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, Andy McQueen, and Steven Ogg — best known for his portrayal of Trevor Philips in the 2013 video game "Grand Theft Auto V," as well as minor antagonist Simon in three seasons of "The Walking Dead." At this stage, Punk's role is still being kept secret.

"Revival" isn't the only time Punk will be dipping back into acting soon, as it was announced back in October that he'll be starring in an indie horror movie, "Night Patrol." Unlike with the aforementioned series, Punk's role has been revealed, and he's set to play the right-hand man to one of the antagonists of the film. "Night Patrol" is set for a 2025 release, and has likely already wrapped filming by now. Considering that Punk has taken quite a few days off since returning to WWE, the "Second City Saint" has had a lot of time to expand his filmography.

