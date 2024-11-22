Mercedes Mone On Training Session With Fellow AEW Star: 'Her Progress Was Mind-Blowing'

Since arriving to AEW in March, Mercedes Mone has been a strong advocate for the women's division in the company, often being impressed with the amount of talent on the roster and promising 'phase two' of the women's revolution. This week, Mone shared an experience she had running into AEW's Harley Cameron in her latest "Mone Mag," and credited the Australian singer for her ability to learn new styles. Since training with her, Mone expressed feeling excited to see how Cameron utilizes what she's learned on AEW television.

"I trained at Tyler Breeze's school, Flatbacks, the day before and was excited to run into Harley Cameron. I invited her to the AEW school the next day, and it was amazing to have her in the ring alongside another powerhouse. My best friend Kalisto joined us to teach some Lucha techniques ... The real standout moment? Watching Harley embrace her inner La Luchadora! She pulled off moves I'd never seen her try before — walking the ropes, flipping off the top rope — you name it. Her progress was mind-blowing, and I can't wait to see how she uses these new skills in her upcoming AEW matches."

Despite being unable to capture gold since her AEW career began, Cameron has had the opportunity to wrestle some of the best the company has to offer in Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, and Toni Storm. She also made several appearances in WSW last year, where she competed for the Women's Title on several occasions against Cassie Lee, formerly known as WWE's Peyton Royce.

