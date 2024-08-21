Mercedes Mone: AEW Women's Division Is Starting 'Phase Two Of The Women's Revolution'

Since joining AEW in March, Mercedes Mone has been hard at work conquering the women's division, winning the AEW TBS Championship and the New Japan Strong Women's Championship in May and June. But winning gold is only part of Mone's masterplan in AEW, which continues this weekend at AEW All In, where she'll defend the TBS Championship against Britt Baker.

In her latest "Mone Mag" newsletter, Mone took a moment to reflect on her upcoming match with Baker, which included Mone taking a shot at some unnamed wrestling pundits. She then proceeded to discuss her big plans, not just for the AEW women's division, but for the women's wrestling revolution in general.

"So here I am, finally at this year's All In as the face of AEW, a history-making double champion, no less (fully aware my old guy podcasters will have a field day with that)," Mone said. "To top it off, I'm going against Dr. Britt Baker, a fellow pioneer and history maker, as the first-ever woman signed to AEW. Besides being an incredible performer, Britt laid the groundwork and foundation for this ever-evolving women's division, and that's something not to be taken lightly.

"Britt, me, and the rest of the girls are just getting started. Yes, Charlotte, Bayley, Becky, and I led phase one of the women's revolution. We disrupted the business in the best and most necessary way. But with me coming here, I promise that another disruption to the business of women's wrestling is coming. Phase Two is just getting started. On that note, there are three women's matches at All In. THREE. When Mania was one night, how many women's matches were there? Not three. Moreover, when the guys' matches went too long in WWE, it was the women's matches that got cut for time."