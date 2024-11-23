Freddie Prinze Jr. Predicts This Storyline Will Be The Best In AEW

Saturday at AEW Full Gear, Bobby Lashley will compete in his first pay-per-view match for the company against Swerve Strickland. The former AEW World Champion hasn't lost much in 2024, but he is coming off two consecutive PPV losses to Bryan Danielson and "Hangman" Adam Page. Nonetheless, when Freddie Prinze Jr. laid out his predictions for Full Gear on "Wrestling with Freddie," he said he expects Lashley to come out victorious on Saturday night. He also praised MVP for his recent work with Lashley and Benjamin, claiming he's one of the best managers in professional wrestling at the moment.

Advertisement

"I'm picking Bobby Lashley all day long," Prinze Jr. said. "The Hurt [Syndicate] is fresh and new. I understand there's going to be some bias there, but this is going to be the best storyline that AEW has. They have one of the best wrestlers in the world with Bobby Lashley. Paul Heyman is not an active manager right now, so let me preface by saying that, but the best manager in the game right now is MVP. His mic work, his ability to put guys over and talk big about guys and be a threat for dudes that don't need to talk on the microphone is second to none."

Prinze Jr. went on to sayt that he's glad to see Lashley wrestling again and was frustrated when WWE wasn't using him on their programming near the end of his run. He also believes The Hurt Syndicate should quickly move towards capturing the AEW World Championship.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.