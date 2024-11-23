AEW Head Tony Khan Discusses What He's Learned From Costco Guy 'Big Boom' AJ

AJ of The Costco Guys may bring the "boom" on social media, but whether he can bring a credible match to Full Gear will largely depend on Q.T. Marshall carrying him through it. The social media star will clash with Marshall Saturday at AEW Full Gear during the Zero Hour pre-show, and on a recent media call, AEW president Tony Khan claimed he's picked up a few nuggets of wisdom from AJ and his son, Big Justice.

"I have learned a lot about marketing and entrepreneurship from AJ and Justice," Khan said. "Those guys are tremendous ... I personally have really had my eyes opened to what they've been able to do."

With over 2.1 million followers on TikTok, Khan suggesting their popularity ultimately boils down to likability.

"They're a really nice family," Khan said. "It's nice to see a father and son working together. I think that's part of the appeal. Clearly, America and people all over the world want to see this father and son. They're having a good time and they like spending time together."

Then there's The Rizzler, a seven-year-old influencer featured in many of The Costco Guys' videos. Rizzler, who will also be at Full Gear, appeared alongside The Costco Guys on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" to promote the event. Khan said he appreciated the extra exposure.

"[To] be featured on 'The Tonight Show' and have AEW discussed on such a prestigious platform, that was really cool," he said. "And that's just one example of the kind of high-profile media that Big Boom AJ and Big Justice have been bringing to AEW."