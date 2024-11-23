Video: CM Punk Adds Personal Twist To OG Bloodline Pose After WWE SmackDown Return

CM Punk was confirmed to be the fifth member of the Original Bloodline's Survivor Series: WarGames team during last night's "WWE SmackDown," following the return of the "Wiseman" Paul Heyman after a spell on the sidelines courtesy of the New Bloodline. Heyman revealed Punk to have joined the fold upon his surprise appearance, prompting the "Second City Saint" to even the odds for Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy, and Jey Uso against Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and their own fifth man, Bronson Reed.

After clearing the ring of their foes, Reigns and Punk squared off, and it was made clear they only had Heyman in common. That idea was extended in a video posted by WWE on social media, showing the moments after the show went off the air; Reigns, the Usos, and Zayn struck the signature One's Up pose, while Punk stood with them making his own Go to Sleep pose.

Punk's reveal as the fifth member of Reigns' team follows on from a segment a week prior to Heyman's ambush at the hands of Sikoa's Bloodline in June, during which Heyman and Punk reunited onscreen for the first time in over a decade. Heyman alluded to his status within Sikoa's Bloodline, asking for Punk to "take me with you" before a week later refusing to acknowledge the self-proclaimed "Tribal Chief," and thus being put through the announce table. Reigns and Punk have not shared a ring since 2014, when the latter was feuding with the former alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) as part of The Shield.

