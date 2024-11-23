Bully Ray Says This AEW Dynamite Segment Left Him Scratching His Head

Going into AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view, the "Busted Open Radio" crew were doing a preview of the event while reviewing recent programming on "AEW Dynamite," and "AEW Collision." Bully Ray mentioned on the show he has not been keeping up with TV lately due to a project, but when trying to catch up, he was left confused about one of the stories in the women's division.

"Mercedes Monè and Kris Statlander, what the hell is going on with Kamille?" Bully asked, to which his co-host Tommy Dreamer responded. "I couldn't answer that question for you. Obviously, there's going to be a split between (Monè and Kamille) and I think it's going to happen sooner than later. I do not know if (Kamille) has a real (arm) injury or not." Bully then questioned the booking of Kamille on the November 20 "Dynamite." Kamille, a heel with her arm in a sling, was outnumbered and attacked by Statlander and Hikaru Shida. Dreamer agreed with the questioning, as that mentality could cause the fans to feel compassion for Kamille and cheer for her instead.

"As I said, scratching my head, I don't understand — who does that benefit?" Bully continued. "If you were presenting that idea to me, is that the way you would be selling it? Like, I'm trying to understand the mentality, the psychology behind whoever came up with it thought it was a good idea. Like, how would you pitch it? To get me to say yes to that idea, how would you pitch it?" Dreamer answered that he would present the bigger picture of Monè being more disliked to build up her split from Kamille.

