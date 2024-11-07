AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone Says Kamille Is In The Doghouse

Ever since their association began back in July, things had seemed pretty rosy between AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and her bodyguard, Kamille. Things can go from sweet to sour fast in wrestling, however, and that looked to be the case one week ago, when Mone could be seen berating Kamille following her first AEW loss to Kris Statlander. And it seems a week hasn't done enough to cool Mone down.

In the latest edition of "Mone Mag," Mone touched upon the friction between her and Kamille, and confirmed that the "Brickhouse" was still in a bit of hot water.

"Kamille couldn't get the job done," Mone said. "I'm super embarrassed by her performance last week. I recruited The Brickhouse to the Moné Corp because I thought that she was one of the most dominant women in all professional wrestling. But in her match last week, Kris Statlander proved that wrong. So, Kamille is in the doghouse. We will have to have a big talk before I can have her perform on TV again. Last week was just such an embarrassment. I will not tolerate such poor performance. So, we will have to wait and see if she steps it up. Other than that, Kamille is awesome – just sayin'...."

Unfortunately for Kamille, an attempt to endear herself to Mone last night on "Dynamite" seemingly went amiss, as Kamille attempted to run over Statlander with an SUV, only to miss. In the ensuing chaos, Kamille had her arm wedged into the car door and crushed by Statlander, who then proceeded to lay Mone out with a slam onto the hood of the car. This leaves Kamille's status up in the air for Full Gear, where she was expected to corner Mone in her TBS Title match against Statlander.