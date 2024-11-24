Switchblade Jay White Defeats Hangman Adam Page (Again) In AEW Full Gear Grudge Match

"Switchblade" Jay White has been on a mission since his return from injury: destroy "Hangman" Adam Page. Heading into their rubber match at "Full Gear", they were 1-1 in their recent feud with White picking up the win in their last match, but White was 4-1 all time against Page in singles action heading into the match, and he was 5-1 coming out of it.

Advertisement

The story of the match was Page focusing his energy on White's ankle. They battled on the ramp and Page used the barricade to cause further damage to his opponent's ankle. He put White in an ankle lock, but he was able to get out before Hangman cinched him into a second one. White escaped and did a Dragon Screw and put Page in a reverse Figure Four. Page wasn't able to connect with a Buckshot Lariat, but found success with a Deadeye. When White kicked out of a pin, Page went for yet another ankle lock, but White reversed into a Bladerunner for the win.

An enraged Page stalked White up the ramp and hit him from behind. He was stopped by interim EVP, Christopher Daniels, who ate a haymaker for daring to stop him. Page limped to the back and left Daniels and White laid out in a heap.

Advertisement