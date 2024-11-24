WWE Star CM Punk Posts Meme Of Himself Alongside Young OG Bloodline, Adds Paul Heyman

"Honorary Uce" is a term of endearment that Sami Zayn wore proudly during his original time in The Bloodline. It became a meme, even seeing Zayn photoshopped into childhood photos of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. Fresh off being added to the upcoming War Games match, CM Punk is getting in on the "Honorary Uce" fun alongside Zayn.

"Dangerous Alliance," Punk wrote on Instagram, including a photoshop that appears to have been made by a Twitter user. The photo doesn't just have Punk alongside the Bloodline and Zayn, but an early photo of Paul Heyman as well. Punk was added to the War Games match on Friday, his history as a "Paul Heyman guy" being the connecting thread between him and Reigns, as Heyman also made his return to WWE programming alongside the Bloodline OGs. Punk, Reigns, Zayn, and The Usos will face The New Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, as well as former WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed.

Zayn has a long history with Roman Reigns in War Games matches, as the former WWE Intercontinental Champion initially won the respect of The Bloodline at the 2022 Survivor Series, turning his back on former friend Kevin Owens to help the original Bloodline win that year's Men's War Games match. Zayn was then kicked out of the Bloodline in January 2023, after protecting Owens from Reigns' post-match attack at the Royal Rumble. This led to Zayn challenging the then-Undisputed WWE Champion at the Elimination Chamber event in his hometown of Montreal, where he came up short.

