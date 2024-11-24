Cathy Kelley Expects These NXT Wrestlers To Be 'Breakout Stars' On WWE Main Roster

Across both her tenures with WWE, Cathy Kelley has interviewed many wrestlers in the promotion and potentially learned how to spot greatness in rising stars. Kelley recently sat down for an interview with "

B4theBell

," wherein she named two current "NXT" stars who she personally believes will go on to be massive stars on the main roster.

"I would say it is an absolute tie for me between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade," Kelley said, opining that both stars are very aware of their talent and potential on the main roster. Additionally, she was asked who she believes will go on to win the newly established Women's United States Championship. "I'm gonna say Chelsea Green because I think she's gonna be mad at me if I don't," Kelley joked.

In a further assessment of the current WWE Women's division, she noted how stacked it is across both main roster brands as well as "NXT." "We really are just so lucky to have [an] amazingly talented group of women," Kelley added.

It remains to be seen when either Roxanne Perez or Cora Jade are called up to the main roster, but right now it seems like "NXT" is slowly moving the division into building the stars up that'll hold the brand up in their stead. Perez recently praised "NXT" creative lead, Shawn Michaels, explaining how integral HBK has been to the brand's success as well as her own.

