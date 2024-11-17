Roxanne Perez & Trick Williams Credit WWE Hall Of Famer For NXT's Success

"WWE NXT" head Shawn Michaels has played a big role in the development of the brand as well as the growth of the wrestlers in the WWE's developmental show, with Trick Williams and Roxanne Perez the latest to shower praise on the WWE Hall of Famer.

Advertisement

Perez and Williams recently appeared on the "In The Kliq" podcast, where the duo was asked about their experience of working with Michaels. Perez, the "NXT" Women's Champion, praised Michaels for his role in the women's evolution in WWE and for trusting her.

"I think it's cool to see the women's evolution and how far we've come and I owe a lot of it to Shawn Michaels as he's done an amazing job, like, putting the spotlight on the women because he knows how much potential we have," said Perez. "It's amazing [working with Michaels]. I feel like I wouldn't want to work with anybody else than 'Mr. WrestleMania.' He knows absolutely everything about this business, and to be under his learning tree and ... what I really love about Shawn is that he is very brutally honest. He's not gonna lie to you and I appreciate that."

Advertisement

Williams also praised the "NXT" boss, stating that Michaels cares about the show and the superstars dearly.

"Obviously, he's one of the greatest of all time to do this, and, you know, I actually texted him the other day, just saying, like, 'Man, I appreciate you for [everything].' He does a lot for us, you can tell that he truly cares about, first and foremost the product, but us as individuals as well," Williams said. "I'm extremely appreciative of Shawn Michaels and everything he's done for 'NXT,' myself, my co-workers, and all of our careers."

The "NXT" star reiterated Perez's opinion of Michaels, highlighting how "The Heartbreak Kid" is honest with him, which he feels is necessary to grow as a wrestler.

Please credit "In The Kliq" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.