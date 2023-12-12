'Papa' Shawn Michaels Describes 'Unique Camaraderie' In WWE's NXT

Over the years, "WWE NXT" head booker Shawn Michaels has done wonders to change his perception within the wrestling community, going from a rebellious troublemaker to the adult in the room. Today, Michaels is seen as a father figure by scores of wrestlers, and he is grateful to have the opportunity to mentor the superstars of tomorrow.

In a recent interview with "Busted Open," Michaels explained what it's like to be called "Papa" by younger wrestlers, many of whom weren't even born when he was selling out arenas and electrifying fans.

"Obviously, my wife and kids mellowed me out," Michaels said of his metamorphosis. "It's also the Performance Center ... it brings out that hunger and passion. And it's at the beginning when you're dealing with [young men and women] who just want to be pro wrestlers. They're not aware of the backstabbing and whatnot ... they just want to [train] and the fact you're getting paid is a bonus. I've been down the road many times, and I also feel like I can be a cautionary tale. I want to help people get through this process — they're not gonna go through anything I haven't."

Michaels acknowledges that it's only natural for young wrestlers to second-guess themselves, and he wants to serve as a calming and reassuring presence. "I'm there as a resource to try and help them get through it, help them avoid some of the pitfalls that either myself or [I] saw someone else go through. That's where you go from being the rebellious guy to 'papa' because you want what's best for them."