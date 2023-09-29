AEW Star Adam Cole Shares Appreciation For Shawn Michaels & NXT Experience

Since making his way over to "WWE NXT" to become a trainer and producer, hundreds of wrestlers have been given the opportunity to learn from Shawn Michaels at the WWE Performance Center. One of those performers is Adam Cole, who was a key figure in raising the cache of the developmental brand. During an interview with "Inside The Ropes," Cole dove into his relationship with the legendary Michaels.

"I know I've said this so much, but just in case, if someone doesn't know, Shawn Michaels is my favorite pro wrestler of all time," Cole said. "One of the things I cherished most about my time at NXT was not only having him as a mentor and someone that I learned from, but forming a relationship with him was so surreal to me. He taught me so much. ... My ability to listen to the live audience and adjust accordingly changed so much working under Shawn Michaels."

According to Cole, Michaels is the kind of boss who is set on wanting everybody to succeed together. Additionally, when Cole used to come to the back after a match, the former "WWE NXT" Champion said his mood would improve tenfold if Michaels was excited about the performance.

Cole's onscreen best friend (and AEW World Champion) Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently praised Michaels as well. The WWE Hall of Famer would make up the in-ring aspect of the perfect professional wrestler, according to MJF.