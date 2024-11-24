AEW Full Gear 2024: Biggest Winners & Losers

QT Marshall will go down in the history books for his match with Big Boom AJ on Saturday night, full stop. While AJ came prepared to deliver a simple, entertaining match in the Zero Hour pre-show, Marshall did a truly monumental job directing traffic and delivering what I personally might consider the match of the year.

Advertisement

Let's break this down, an almost-was independent wrestler has found success elsewhere by making videos with his son and their little friend The Rizzler. The popularity puts him back in touch with an old wrestling contact who not only brings him in for a match, but brings Big Justice and The Rizzler along. Not only does AJ have the kind of match most retired independent wrestlers dream of, a big win in front of an actual f***ing arena, but he doesn't just do it in front of his son, his son delivered a crisp, beautiful spear to set his father up for the win, while The Rizzler managed to hit his Rizzler face with laserlike understanding of when the camera was on him. It was, bar none, one of the most wholesome, entertaining matches in the history of wrestling.

Advertisement

I am being completely earnest, heart on my sleeve and my soul open wide, when I say it was a truly perfect moment, the kind that professional wrestling was meant to be. It really is beautiful what this great sport we love can be, when we let it.

I will leave you with the words of Bob Dylan, who has begun tweeting as of late.

"Saw Nick Cave in Paris recently at the Accor Arena and I was really struck by that song Joy where he sings 'We've all had too much sorrow, now it the time for joy.' I was thinking to myself, yeah that's about right." That is about right, and QT Marshall vs. Big Boom AJ was nothing but joy.