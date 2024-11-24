AEW's Mercedes Mone Talks 2025 Goals, Reveals Whether She'll Be At Wrestle Dynasty

With two championships currently attached to her name, Mercedes Mone has made her 2024 return to wrestling quite a successful one. Looking ahead to 2025, though, Mone is aiming to expand her empire and her title collection even more.

"[My main goals of 2025 are] just to keep on winning, keep on making money, and I really want more gold," Mone said at the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum. "When I wear my TBS Championship around my waist, and I wear my New Japan Strong [title] around my shoulder, my other shoulder is cold. It hurts. It's winter time. I need something. I need more gold, so 2025, I'm coming for everything that I deserve.

"I'm so thankful for AEW for that opportunity because I've gotten that so far, but 2025, I want more gold," Mone continued. "I want more opportunity. I want to keep on changing the game of women's wrestling here in AEW, because the women here, I know the slogan is the best is here, but the women's wrestling here is the greatest. I felt like me and Kris Statlander proved that tonight."

As Mone alluded to, she and Kris Statlander delivered a history-making performance at AEW Full Gear as they solidified themselves as the longest running women's match in AEW. Statlander fought hard against "The CEO," but ultimately fell to a roll-up around the 19 minute and 25 second mark, thus allowing Mone to retain her TBS Championship.

Elsewhere, Mone reigns as the NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, making her a natural candidate to appear at the cross-promotional show — Wrestle Dynasty — between NJPW, AEW, ROH, STARDOM, and CMLL on January 5. And according to Mone herself, we can "absolutely" expect her to be there.

