WWE's Rey Mysterio Compares Son Dominik's Career To His Own At Same Age

At the age of 27, Dominik Mysterio currently finds himself as a regular fixture of WWE television as a part of the Judgment Day stable. Meanwhile, his father Rey Mysterio, backed by 35 years of experience, serves as the leader of the revived Latino World Order. During a recent appearance on "Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg," Rey looked back on his career, specifically from the same age point Dominik is at right now.

"It's even hard to compare. Well, a 27[-year-old] Dominik and a 27[-year-old] Rey Mysterio, I had already been through AAA, ECW, WCW and already hanging out in WWE, so it's a very good comparison," Rey said. "But Dom, from the moment he started up until now, four years give or take, my first four years in the business overall [were] horrible. There's no way I would have been in the spot that Dominik has in four years of being in the business."

By making his pro wrestling debut at just the age of 14, Rey had already established himself as a veteran performer by the age of 27. In analyzing his first four pro years in comparison to Dominik's, however, Rey sees a massive difference between the two.

"I see his range of motion, his way to connect with the fans, his instinct. Overall, [Dominik] has a great sense of direction of where he sees himself in that particular time, which is something that you can't teach," Rey said. "That just kind of happens in the ring." In growing up in the wrestling industry, Rey believes Dominik gradually gathered various in-ring and character elements that are now being organically released in his own work, which he says has been "really cool" to see.

