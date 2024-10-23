Dominik Mysterio Discusses His Role As A Heel In WWE

Since joining The Judgment Day in September 2022, the smiling, cheery spirit of Dominik Mysterio is no more, as a corrupt, cunning, and sometimes cowardly one has risen in its place. During a recent interview with "Foundation Radio," Mysterio opened up about his transition from babyface to heel in WWE, which resulted in a theme of deafening boos from the WWE Universe.

"I think [the surging boos] was a surprise to me and everyone," Mysterio said. "We didn't really know what to expect. It was just something that was presented to me and I was like 'Okay, let's run with it and see this goes.' It's been a wild ride."

When asked about his reaction to the boos, specifically if they overwhelm him, Mysterio indicated that he rather embraces them. "I understand what's going on and what I have to do here," Mysterio said. "They hate me for some strange reason, when I'm just trying to speak my mind, even though I speak the truth. It's just fun, man. I'm out there and when they start booing me, it gives me time to compose myself, even though I do get a little bit flustered. It gives me time to compose myself, talk to Liv [Morgan], calm down a little bit, but at the end of the day, I'm good."

In the present day, Mysterio is romantically linked to WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. This connection, and Mysterio's betrayal of "The Eradicator" Rhea Ripley, ultimately forged a path for Morgan to also join The Judgement Day, which now boasts a lineup of her, Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito.

