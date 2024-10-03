Liv Morgan Discusses Dominik Mysterio's 'Trauma' WWE Bad Blood Match May Bring Out

For Liv Morgan, WWE Bad Blood may bring retribution, as she could potentially rebound from her Bash in Berlin loss with a victory over "The Eradicator" Rhea Ripley. For Ripley, Bad Blood may bring the WWE Women's World Championship back into her possession. Unfortunately for Dominik Mysterio, the October 5 premium live event may induce more trauma, specifically as he is forced to hang above the ring in a shark cage while Morgan and Ripley battle for the WWE Women's World Championship below him. During a recent interview with "Cheap Heat," Morgan opened up about her worries surrounding the predicament that Mysterio will soon be in.

"First of all, it's dangerous. Second of all, the amount of trauma that man has. He doesn't like heights, and also [he'll be] behind the bars. And also, he's claustrophobic, truly, genuinely. He might have a hard time up there," Morgan said. "He's going to have a hard time up there."

Though Mysterio will be out of her reach at WWE Bad Blood, Morgan noted that she is still glad to know that he will have a direct view of the fight she brings to Ripley in the ring below. As for her strategy to possibly defeat Ripley, Morgan suggested that still has yet to be sorted out.

"Like I said on Monday [on WWE Raw], I know Rhea is bigger than me, I know that Rhea is stronger than me, but I know that I am smarter than her. So, I'm going to figure it out, and I'm going to get Daddy Dom down from that shark cage as fast as I can," Morgan said.

