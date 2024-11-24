Triple H Shares Behind-The-Scenes Clip Of WWE Star Prepping For Recent SmackDown Debut

WWE Superstar B-Fab has had many ups and downs throughout her WWE career, but recently some backstage have noticed the former Hit Row member's progress in the ring. She recently competed in the tournament to crown the inaugural WWE United States Women's Championship, marking her debut on the main roster.

In a new video on X (formerly Twitter), WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque shared a look at B-Fab's surprise appearance on "WWE SmackDown," as well footage of after her match against Bayley and Candice LeRae.

Last week, @TheVibeBri made a big impact in her #SmackDown debut. All of the hard work continues to pay off. The Women's United States Championship Tournament continues tonight. pic.twitter.com/eCXeanzBsF — Triple H (@TripleH) November 22, 2024

"Hell of a battle," B-Fab said. Later, she was shown hugging and congratulating Bayley on advancing in the tournament. Levesque also shared some seemingly encouraging words for B-Fab following the match, though the camera couldn't quite pick up what he said.

The tournament is set to run until December 14, when WWE will crown the inaugural US Women's Champion at the revival of "Saturday Night's Main Event" on NBC. The show is set to be the 37th edition of the legendary television special, and the first one since 2008. Along with broadcasting on NBC, the show will also be simulcast on Peacock.

There's an inspiring bend to B-Fab's recent return to television, as the former Hit Row manager was released in November 2021, along with the rest of Hit Row, brought back with most of Hit Row, minus Swerve Strickland, and she and Ashante Thee Adonis have managed to survive the dissolution of the group and the release of "Top Dolla" AJ Francis, with Adonis a regular fixture on "WWE NXT" alongside B-Fab's recent debut on "SmackDown."