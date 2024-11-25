New AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia Reveals Whether He Plans To Customize Title Belt

This weekend's AEW Full Gear saw only a single title change hands when Daniel Garcia defeated Jack Perry to capture the TNT Championship, winning gold in the promotion for the first time. Traditionally, the TNT belt undergoes several cosmetic changes to represent the current champion, and Garcia was asked whether he'd introduce his own version of the title during the AEW Full Gear Post Show Media Scrum.

Advertisement

"I'm not really in it for custom titles. I feel like this is a belt with a lot of lineage; this is Cody Rhodes' title, this is Brodie Lee's title, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage," Garcia explained. "And I feel like I just got it out of the hands of somebody who treated it like a prop, and I feel like it's in the hands of somebody now who's gonna treat it like a championship, and that's what it's gonna become again."

While the "Read Death" just captured the TNT Championship, it seems like he isn't slowing down anytime soon. During the same media scrum, Garcia announced his inclusion in this year's Continental Classic round-robin tournament for the AEW Continental Championship. At the time, Garcia was the only name alongside the reigning champion, Kazuchika Okada, but since then several other names have been announced, namely Shelton Benjamin, Shelton Benjamin, Mark Briscoe, Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle Fletcher, Brody King, Will Ospreay, The Beast Mortos, Ricochet, and Juice Robinson. With such a stacked tournament, the newly-crowned TNT Champion will have to fight an uphill battle if he hopes to become AEW Continental Champion as well.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW Full Gear Post Show Media Scrum and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.