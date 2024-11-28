Bayley Details Her 'Fairytale' WWE Moment

As one of WWE's "Four Horsewomen," Bayley has experienced many moments that have solidified her as a top star. She's won gold several times, making her the first women's Triple Crown Champion and Grand Slam winner in WWE history. However, according to the star herself, there's a specific moment in her career that trumps everything else.

According to Bayley during an appearance on the "Hall of Fame" podcast, the Royal Rumble always makes her go through many emotions and she always wants it to be perfect, especially this year when she won. "Being able to point at that sign was so hard to do with a straight face and not just break down crying," she admitted. The star further recalled that in the picture taken of her pointing next to the WWE WrestleMania sign, all the fans behind her were doing the same, which she doesn't think has ever happened before. "And that was a crazy moment," she recalled. "But man, it went like a fairytale for me."

Bayley then noted how for the longest time there was never a Women's Royal Rumble, but that she still loved the format of the event because of how exciting it was. "You never know who's going to walk out next," Bayley said. She further claimed that she's always excited while watching the clock count down to the next entrant and that it's even more exciting today since there are two separate Rumbles. "I think it's awesome that now women that want to be here can have that goal."

