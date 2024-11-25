Why WWE's New Comp Ticket Policy Is Reportedly Dividing Some Talents

WWE Superstars often invite friends or family to events, usually taking advantage of the company's policy to provide complimentary tickets. This long-held practice is running in direct conflict with WWE's recent success in ticket sales.

According to Fightful Select, WWE's popularity has led to WWE superstars being unable to acquire tickets for friends and family, and have instead directed wrestlers to a friends and family pre-sale link that wrestlers can use before they go on sale to the general public. Talent is reportedly said to be frustrated, as the rollout of the new practice came with very little warning. One superstar even said they were approved for comp tickets and then were asked to provide credit card info to pay for said tickets. It is not clear if this is a blanket change, but it has been widespread enough that multiple talents have been affected.

According to one WWE higher-up, the new policy is because of increased ticket demand, with the unnamed source commenting on how few "seat fillers" WWE has had to employ when compared to years past.

2024 marks the first full year of WWE being under the newly-formed TKO Group Holdings, following the merger with UFC in 2023. The new parent company now puts WWE under the Endeavor umbrella, and the company has been reporting record revenue for each quarter since the merger. Multiple Premium Live Events have currently broken gate records for the company, including the recent Money In The Bank show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.